Desirable corner unit in the Chantilly on the Green Community. The development is located in the Chantilly neighborhood adjacent to Briar Creek Greenway. This is the Chesterfield floorplan, the largest, consisting of just over 2000 sqft. including 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. The townhome includes a rooftop terrace, two car garage, and large fenced patio. This end unit provides lots of natural light with additional windows. Windows in both bedrooms have automatic, remote blinds. Additionally, there are hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Situated between Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth, the community features a reading meadow, dog park, and walking trails. Located just 3 miles from Uptown, with easy access to dining and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000
