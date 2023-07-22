Discover urban living at its finest in this stunning brownstone located in the vibrant NODA neighborhood. With an array of shops, restaurants, and music venues just steps away, this home offers the perfect blend of convenience and culture. Main level is an entertainer's dream, an open concept flowing from dining, kitchen, family room. Fabulous kitchen showcases a large quartz island, Bosch appliances, upgraded cabinets, and opens to huge 15x19 family room w/brick accent wall plus wall of windows to the patio. Upstairs find two primary suites w/luxury spa baths & custom closets, and a versatile first-floor guest suite/home office w/private bath. One primary boasts views of uptown! Two-car rear garage+street parking. Custom lighting, ample shelving/storage throughout, gorgeous stair runner, cable stair railing, custom shades/treatments on every window complete this extraordinary home. Experience contemporary elegance in this exquisite NODA townhome. Close to the Lynx train line!