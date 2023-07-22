Located in Charlottes desirable Northend Community zip 28206. 2020 new build. Open Floorplan. Primary Master Owner bed on main 1st floor, 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath. Bonus room as a Media Room or Play Room or 4th bedroom. Large Open Great Room Open Kitchen with a huge Kitchen Island. 1 mile from uptown, walkable to Camp North End, Optimist Hall, light rail, Noda, Music Factory & local breweries. 1st Fl Formal Dining or Office. Gas Stove and Fireplace. Owners Suite Large Walk-in Closet and Huge Bathroom. Practically every upgrade available has been incorporated into this beautiful home. Hardwoods, Marble, and Upgraded fixtures throughout. The backyard is Large and Level, with a privacy fence. The luxurious Devin model is one of the most popular Two-Story Plans built by True Homes. The owner is a Builder with True Homes so you can be assured that this home has had the care and attention to keeping it like new.