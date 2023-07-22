Located in Charlottes desirable Northend Community zip 28206. 2020 new build. Open Floorplan. Primary Master Owner bed on main 1st floor, 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath. Bonus room as a Media Room or Play Room or 4th bedroom. Large Open Great Room Open Kitchen with a huge Kitchen Island. 1 mile from uptown, walkable to Camp North End, Optimist Hall, light rail, Noda, Music Factory & local breweries. 1st Fl Formal Dining or Office. Gas Stove and Fireplace. Owners Suite Large Walk-in Closet and Huge Bathroom. Practically every upgrade available has been incorporated into this beautiful home. Hardwoods, Marble, and Upgraded fixtures throughout. The backyard is Large and Level, with a privacy fence. The luxurious Devin model is one of the most popular Two-Story Plans built by True Homes. The owner is a Builder with True Homes so you can be assured that this home has had the care and attention to keeping it like new.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $814,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doing their part to help alleviate the homelessness crisis that impacts communities across the county, Cooperative Christian Ministry announce…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
CONCORD — Tim Furr, a long-serving member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, has informed the board members of his resignation, effect…
Traffic, history, business, elections and the great outdoors are featured in today’s Friday Five.
KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.