SAUSSY BURBANK NODA TOWNHOME - the epitome of luxury. LWR bedroom has its own PRIVATE ENTRANCE - an opportunity for SHORT TERM RENTALS-RENTAL INCOME CAN BE REQUESTED. 2-car garage w/EV CHGR, CAT 5 wiring thru-out with h/wired access all levels, sec cameras, rmt controlled roller blinds, NEST THERMOSTAT, S/SOUND on main & pmry bedroom. Open f/plan w/stylish finishes, an entertainer's dream & a haven for relaxation. HARDWOOD FLOORS-ALL LEVELS, contemporary themed. The kitchen boasts BOSCH appl w/QUARTZ c/tops. Open concept connects the kitchen, dining & living spaces w/private terrace for those quiet moments. The lux primary b/room, complete w/en-suite bath w/double sinks & separate glass enclosed shower. Charming b/rooms w/generous closet space w/en-suite. EASY PARKING, nearby amenities incl HEIST BREWERY, BROOKS S/WICH HOUSE, cafes & shopping w/easy access to HYWS 0.5m distance between 2 BLUE LINES *65" LG OLED TV/55" LG nano TV/55" Roko TV/Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator ALL to convey*