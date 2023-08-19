This hi-tech NODA 3 bed/3.5 bath t/home is the epitome of modern luxury. An open floor plan w/stylish finishes make this home an entertainer's dream plus a haven for relaxation. Hardwood floors w/contemporary design throughout. The kitchen boasts Bosch appl w/quartz c/tops. The open concept connects the kitchen, dining & living spaces plus a private terrace for those quiet moments. The lux primary b/room, complete w/en-suite bath feat dbl sinks & separate glass enclosed shower. Two charming bedrooms offer generous closet space w/en-suite. Two-car garage w/EV CHARGER. Features incl, CAT 5 wiring thru-out with h/wired access on all levels, sec camera, remote controlled roller blinds, NEST THERMOSTAT, custom wet bar on lower level, s/sound on main & primary bedroom. Lower bedroom has its own private entrance with an opportunity for short term rentals. Indulge in the nearby amenities, incl cafes & shopping w/easy access to highways and only 0.5m distance between two blue line stations!