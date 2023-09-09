Newly constructed modern home by Legend Design, featuring expansive city views from every level and outdoor terraces off the main living area and master bedroom. Located in Charlotte's booming Belmont community, and just minutes from Midwood, NoDa and Uptown. Tons of natural light and large windows throughout. High ceilings and open living areas flow into the modern kitchen finished with stainless appliances and a commercial style gas range. Walk up to your rooftop terrace for unobstructed skyline views of Charlotte and additional entertaining space. Each bedroom features its own full bathroom and closet. A large primary bedroom with its private balcony makes for a perfect retreat. Back and side yard is fenced in for a private setting for those pet lovers.