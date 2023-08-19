Discover your dream townhome in the heart of Elizabeth. This European styled townhome by Grandfather Homes is located in the picturesque enclave of The Towers at Mattie Rose. Enjoy impeccable craftsmanship & first-class finishes. This residence redefines elegance and comfort with designer light fixtures & hardwood floors throughout. The open concept main level features the perfect entertainer's kitchen ideally placed adjacent to the dining and living room for casual gatherings with family & friends. Enjoy the year-round beauty of the turf and hand laid paver oversized back yard. The Dutch village inspired architecture is graced with large fenestrations that provide an abundance of natural light and an airy living experience. Indulge in the perfect blend of luxury & convenience combining single-family residence comfort with premier urban living, vibrant dining, entertainment, and parks. Immerse yourself in a community that caters to every need and want. Call 633 Mattie Rose home