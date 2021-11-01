~BACK ON MARKET~Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath manufactured home in the Jesse Carson school district. It has a private back yard with fig trees, blueberry bushes, cherry and plum trees plus a grape vines! The inside has been updated nicely with vinyl plank floors through out. The master bathroom has been updated with new countertops on the double vanity and a shower/tub combination. The kitchen and family room is open for great family time and entertaining. The family room has a gas log fireplace that makes it even more cozier. All the bedrooms has large walk in closets. Front and Side porches have been added plus a workshop that comes with a large work bench and shelves. Don't want to miss this one :)
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $132,000
-
- Updated
