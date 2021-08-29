 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $175,000

Perfect opportunity to buy a home on the outskirts of China Grove. This all brick ranch home offers a basement as well. Kitchen has white cabinets, white appliances and opens to the den with fireplace. Beautiful setting with open views of the land around. Come take a look!

