  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $199,999

Great location! This 3 bedroom remodeled home is ready for a new owner! Kitchen has tile countertops and backsplash, new white appliances, master bathroom and second bathroom both have new walk in tile showers with glass doors, new flooring throughout the home, freshly painted, front covered porch has tile floor, new deck, deep lot with lots of potential and the list goes on! You don't want to miss seeing this home!

