3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $210,000

  Updated
Cozy ranch with full basement and 1 car garage, centrally located between China Grove and Mooresville on HWY 152. Original hard woods. Clean and dry unfinished basement with robust wood burning stove, perfect area for a workshop or craft area. Front of property runs along 152, side has approx 100' of road frontage on Brown Rd. Please see map in pictures. Roof 2020, Well rebuilt 2020, New HVAC 2019 The large hardwood shade trees on the property are currently shedding their leaves, giving us an array of beautiful colors. The gutters may look full but they were recently cleaned (approx 2 weeks before listing) They will continue to be cleaned out periodically. Bedroom 3 is accessed through Bedroom 2.Buyer/buyer’s agent to confirm all information and verify measurements.

