New construction! The kitchen features custom-built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in the kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed-out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in. Minutes from downtown China Grove & major highways.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $274,900
