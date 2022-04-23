New construction 3br, 2ba ranch located on a quiet street in desirable China Grove. This split bedroom layout with luxury vinyl plank flooring offers privacy and comfort. Home features granite in the kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances with white shaker cabinets in the kitchen reflects the quality of this new home. The open floor plan makes for a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy your new home in. The home is conveniently located approximately 1/2 mile from I-85. The location is so close to everything but yet so quiet and peaceful.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $289,900
