3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $289,900

Seller to pay $5,000 in seller paid closing costs with an acceptable offer! This home is perfectly located for easy accessibility to I85. Fantastic layout with great finishing touches like granite counter tops, slow close drawers and refrigerator is included. This lot is spacious and flat. Schedule your showing today before its gone. This to be built home will feature classic white exterior and the exact same interior colors as depicted in the photos.

