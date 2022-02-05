 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000

New construction walking distance to Downtown! Well thought out space that lives much larger than you would anticipate - Huge covered front porch - Home opens to the main living space with tons of windows for great natural light - Open kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops /backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and island - Large living room and separate Dining area - LVP flooring throughout home (no carpet at all) - Split bedroom plan - Owner's suite with oversize walk in closet - Owner's bath with tiled walk in shower and dual basin vanity - Generous secondary bedrooms and closets - Hallway bath with white shaker cabinets and granite countertops - Large Laundry / Utility room with walk in pantry, coat closet and extra storage - Large covered back deck overlooks your level, private half acre lot - You will not find these finishes on a new home at this price point - Crawl space for storage - Estimated home completion date March - Call anytime for more details

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans
Entertainment

All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans

  • Updated

Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts