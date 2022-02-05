3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000

New construction walking distance to Downtown! Well thought out space that lives much larger than you would anticipate - Huge covered front porch - Home opens to the main living space with tons of windows for great natural light - Open kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops /backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and island - Large living room and separate Dining area - LVP flooring throughout home (no carpet at all) - Split bedroom plan - Owner's suite with oversize walk in closet - Owner's bath with tiled walk in shower and dual basin vanity - Generous secondary bedrooms and closets - Hallway bath with white shaker cabinets and granite countertops - Large Laundry / Utility room with walk in pantry, coat closet and extra storage - Large covered back deck overlooks your level, private half acre lot - You will not find these finishes on a new home at this price point - Crawl space for storage - Estimated home completion date March - Call anytime for more details