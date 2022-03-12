New construction walking distance to Downtown! Well thought out space that lives much larger- Huge covered front porch- Home opens to the main living space with tons of windows for great natural lightOpen kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite countertops/backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances & island- Large living room & separate Dining area- LVP flooring throughout home (no carpet)- Split bedroom plan- Owner's suite w/oversize walk in closet- Owner's bath w/tiled walk in shower & dual basin vanity- Generous secondary bedrooms & closets - Hallway bath w/white shaker cabinets & granite countertops- Large Laundry/Utility room with walk in pantry, coat closet, built ins & extra storage- Large covered back deck overlooks your level, private half acre lot– 6 panel doors- Cased windows- Upgraded hardware & fixtures- You will not find these finishes on a new home at this price point- Crawl space for storage- Estimated home completion date March- Call anytime for more details
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $290,000
