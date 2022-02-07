3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $299,900

Just minutes from downtown China Grove, you can enjoy unique shopping and multiple dining locations. Join in on the downtown festivities like Easter egg hunts, cruise-ins, farmer days, trick or treating, Christmas tree lighting and so much more! Enjoy your cold winter nights snuggled up by the beautiful full brick, wood burning fireplace in this charming renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Just to name a few new features this lovely home includes. Brand new roof, large laundry room, new plank laminate flooring throughout, new windows (family room, den, a few bedrooms), lighting, and more! The spacious completely renovated Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, Samsung SS appliances, new cabinets with corner turnstile storage and an amazing view of the backyard from the kitchen sink. The Primary bathroom features a new bathtub with tile, new vanity and tile flooring. The secondary bathroom features a new vanity with tile flooring and a gorgeous ALL tile stand up shower! MUST SEE!