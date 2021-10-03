Beautifully maintained full-brick ranch home with attached oversized 2-car garage and detached 1-car garage/workshop (16x20). 2021: New roof and gutters (on house), remodeled secondary bath, new refrigerator, new ceiling fans, new carpet in secondary bedrooms, new storm doors/doors to back yard and on side of garage, new epoxy floor in attached garage; 2020: new 14x20 lean to on detached garage, waterproofed crawl space, replaced all insulation, and installed sump pump; 2019: new deck, new carpet in primary bedroom, new water tank; 2017: new garbage disposal, new thermal pane windows, new kitchen appliances, new granite countertops in kitchen and baths, new ceramic tile walk-in shower in primary bath; 2015: new well pump; 2011: new HVAC (serviced every 6 months). Other updates include wood flooring in living room, hallway, dining room and primary bedroom, and ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, foyer, and hallway. Garbage pick up paid through year's end.
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $329,000
