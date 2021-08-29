3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $389,000

WOW......a great find! Brick ranch with full basement. 6 beautiful acres! Waiting on a family to love this home and land as much as the former homeowners. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. Nice sunroom to enjoy those early mornings or late afternoons. Full basement with woodstove and lots of room for storage or family gatherings. New roof in 2020. Pest Service Contract with Arrow Exterminating 4 times a year. New Hot Water Heater. New Generator hooked up to house is still under warranty until 2024. New sump pump in basement. Well 100 ft deep and 60 gallons/minute. Outbuilding has power and water. Muscadine vines galore. Auction held August 7th on personal property so home will not be available for showings until August 8th.