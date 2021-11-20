Gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood with no HOA. The kitchen is sure to impress featuring an oversized island with ample seating, beautiful pendant lights, 42-inch cabinets, sparkling quartz countertops and a stylish backsplash. The open concept makes it the perfect home for entertaining. Most of the floors were recently installed with waterproof laminate on the lower level and LVP upstairs. Enjoy rocking on your porch sipping coffee or hanging out in the backyard to watch the breathtaking sunsets. The yard has a nice aluminum fence, a separate dog run and several great trees including a peach and nectarine tree. The flower beds have recently been replanted. This home is permitted for 3 bedrooms but the large bonus room is being used as a 4th bedroom. It also has over 300 sq ft of unfinished space that already has electrical and plumbing roughed in for an additional room and full bathroom. So much to love! Agent owned
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
- Updated
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
- Updated
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever
- Updated
HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord bo…
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.