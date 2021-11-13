3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $445,000

Beautiful open floor plan with Master bedroom and laundry room on the main floor! Rich black granite countertops in kitchen with huge island for added work space or entertaining. Enjoy a book in the window seat or use for extra seating in dining area. Living room boast a stunning stone fireplace with gas logs. Perfect layout for large backyard gatherings and lots of parking for game days or anytime. Guest bedroom and full bath also on the main, with another bedroom upstairs, full bath and home office or craft room. 1 year builder warranty included and a few items yet to be finished such as glass shower doors and custom closet organizers for the downstairs bedrooms. 2375+ sq.ft. home, all measurements should be verified by the buyer and buyers agent.