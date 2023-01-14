 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $495,000

You've gotta see this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom craftsman style home on a half acre lot. Well cared for and immaculate. Bright, open floor plan. Fresh paint and new lighting. Spacious primary with new carpet. Brand new 14x18 sunroom. The front porch has beautiful stone work, wooden posts and ceiling. Large detached 24x36 garage with unfinished, upper level storage. Easy access to Mooresville, Charlotte. Built Green Energy Efficient. Schedule a showing today!

