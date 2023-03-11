Why wait to build? This stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch style home was just constructed in 2016 & sits on 1 acre of land! Open floorplan with laminate wood floors throughout the main living area's. Oversided entryway coming into the home leads you into the stunning kitchen that features a massive 4'x10' island with granite countertops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, & gas stove. Stone fireplace in the living room w/ gas logs. Primary bed features tray ceilings, huge dbl vanity in bathroom, and a massive closet! Jack & Jill style bathroom for the 2 secondary bedrooms. Irrigation in front yard, 20x20 Dog kennel, 20x20 outbuilding, Concrete patio with an outdoor gas fireplace. Oversized laundry room is also used as an office. Enclosed patio with a perfect view of the back yard, is perfect for entertaining! 2 car attached garage w/ plenty of extra space for parking. Super conveniently located to I-85 & entertainment! Do not miss your opportunity on this one, schedule your appointment!