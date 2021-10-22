On a private acre of land this custom 3 bedroom ranch style home offers 2 bonus rooms and 4 bathrooms. The natural light accents the deep wood colored floors and stunning large cabinets in the kitchen. The main bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with a large shower and jacuzzi tub. The unique features throughout the home accent all of its charm. 2 upstairs bonus rooms and a full bathroom offer additional living/sleeping space. The cozy den area with wood burning fireplace easily converted to gas, leads to an oversized, screened in porch to relax on. A perfectly designed in-ground pool area bordered with a pool length veranda. The veranda is attached to a pool house with a kitchenette, large island and full bathroom. The pool area is fenced in which allows flat yard space for the imagination. Once amazed by this exterior, walk to the oversized garage that offers endless possibilities for storage, additions, workshops and more! Use the 50 AMP outlets to charge your car, trailer, or boat!
3 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $695,000
