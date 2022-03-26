3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,595

Cute new construction ranch with open floor plan that is move-in ready!
CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
She started as a paramedic.
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
CONCORD – A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall and West Cabarrus’ Jaynissa Cauthen each won multiple events Monday during a track and field meet held …
Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki last week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarr…
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
