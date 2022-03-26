 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,675

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,675

Brand new town home with your own driveway in Concord. Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, half bath downstairs and laundry room. Open layout with large family room open to the dining and kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Back door in kitchen leads to a raised wooden deck that has steps leading down to the backyard. Upstairs features hall bath shared by two guest rooms, and the master suite with its own en suite bathroom. All bathrooms having granite countertops and white cabinets with hardwood flooring. Available for immediate move in

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts