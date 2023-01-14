3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,795

Beautiful townhome with open floor plan. This home welcomes you into a spacious family room, upgraded kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops. Breakfast/Dining area. A storage space located in the back patio. Fenced private back patio. Upstairs has a spacious master bed with attached bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a common bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Great location, close to all shopping, easy access to highways, close to charlotte motor speedway and concord mills shopping mall.