3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850

This idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Hawick Commons. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and space for a breakfast table. From the kitchen is the living room that a ½ bath and a door that leads to the backyard, creating a great space for entertaining. The front of the home has a formal dining area. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has high vaulted ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County School District and settled near Hwy 49 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community; schedule a tour or apply today at Sparrownow.com!