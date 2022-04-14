This idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Hawick Commons. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and space for a breakfast table. From the kitchen is the living room that a ½ bath and a door that leads to the backyard, creating a great space for entertaining. The front of the home has a formal dining area. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has high vaulted ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County School District and settled near Hwy 49 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community; schedule a tour or apply today at Sparrownow.com!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
All events are free to the public.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
"It was one of those full circle moments."
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …