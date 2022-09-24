Just over the Mecklenburg line in the University area. 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with a 1 car garage. Sparkling upgrades featuring modern kitchen with island, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, GE stainless appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove & brand new washer/dryer. Gorgeous owners suite with walk in closets + upgraded owners bath along with ceramic tile and granite countertops. Private Rear patio . Located right by the Carolinas Health Care Center, across from Skybrook Golf Club and right down the street from Highland Creek. Includes washer and dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants, University area, golf courses, 485, 77 and 85. Community amenities include a pool and cabana. Walk to Edison Square shops for dinner or enjoy a relaxing day at the outdoor community pool. Concord Mills and Northlake Mall are just a few minutes away.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restored Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis is now open and has announced its first events. The theater will be opening this week, sell…
Law enforcement is at the schools.
Not many people are “letting their fingers do the walking” anymore. I guess it’s computers and cell phones.
KANNAPOIS—In a research study where volunteer participants with cognitive issues consumed wild blueberries daily for six months, the ability o…
It’s hard to believe that we’ve already gotten through half the high school football season.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 6
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders celebrate by winning first game on new field with new coach, new approach
CONCORD – It was a momentous night at Concord High School in more ways than one Friday.
The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center will celebrate its ninth anniversary and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturda…
Charges are currently pending.