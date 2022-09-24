3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $1,995

Just over the Mecklenburg line in the University area. 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with a 1 car garage. Sparkling upgrades featuring modern kitchen with island, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, GE stainless appliances includes refrigerator, gas stove & brand new washer/dryer. Gorgeous owners suite with walk in closets + upgraded owners bath along with ceramic tile and granite countertops. Private Rear patio . Located right by the Carolinas Health Care Center, across from Skybrook Golf Club and right down the street from Highland Creek. Includes washer and dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants, University area, golf courses, 485, 77 and 85. Community amenities include a pool and cabana. Walk to Edison Square shops for dinner or enjoy a relaxing day at the outdoor community pool. Concord Mills and Northlake Mall are just a few minutes away.