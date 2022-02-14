 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $129,900

Investment Cash Opportunity. Sold As-Is. Where is. Is a confirmed Short Sale. List Price is a preapproved price with the bank. See Remarks. Great investment opportunity, convenient to main road only 13 minutes to the center of Concord Located near Summerberry Farm and Green Leaf Farm attractions. For fresh berry picking, natural products, and grass-fed meats and eggs.

