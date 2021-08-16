 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $155,000

  • Updated
You don't want to miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on great 1 acre lot in Roundcliff--an awesome neighborhood in Mt. Pleasant School district! Per owner new flooring (2020), roof (2020), and hvac (2017). Seller is offering up to $4,000 in closing cost. Come in and make this one your own. Back on the market due to no fault of the seller, no inspections were performed.

