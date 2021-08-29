 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $165,000

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, home just right for investors or first time home buyers. New construction is being built nearby and home is just minutes away from downtown Concord and Gibson mill. Home features a renovated kitchen with granite countertops, renovated bathroom, new windows, new flooring, freshly painted and landscaped yard. Nice two-car carport included and a patio area behind the home.

