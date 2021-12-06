 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $170,000

  Updated
This is an opportunity to get a charming 3 bedroom Concord home under 200k in a great location, with a garage, beautiful original hardwood floors, roof around 10 years old, hot water heater approx 5 years old. Home is in need of some good elbow grease, some minor repairs and cosmetic upgrades. So many possibilities, this could be a dream come true home without spending a fortune, a fantastic investment, rental property or quick money making flip.

