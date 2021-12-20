3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000

Welcome to Barnhardt Avenue. If an older home with charm on a great wooded lot is what you're looking for, this Concord home might be the perfect fit. From the wraparound driveway, you'll notice the big yard, cute foot-bridge, and nice trees. On a quiet street convenient to everything, the home is assigned to desirable Cabarrus County schools. When you enter, a fireplace sets the tone for a focal wall. Archways and a dining room balance out the public areas. This cute home offers 3 good sized bedrooms. This home is a perfect starter-home for you to love on along the way or an excellent opportunity to flip!