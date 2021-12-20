Welcome to Barnhardt Avenue. If an older home with charm on a great wooded lot is what you're looking for, this Concord home might be the perfect fit. From the wraparound driveway, you'll notice the big yard, cute foot-bridge, and nice trees. On a quiet street convenient to everything, the home is assigned to desirable Cabarrus County schools. When you enter, a fireplace sets the tone for a focal wall. Archways and a dining room balance out the public areas. This cute home offers 3 good sized bedrooms. This home is a perfect starter-home for you to love on along the way or an excellent opportunity to flip!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $180,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
- Updated
The family of Terri Bobbitt will likely never get justice — no trial and no one punished.
The business boom in Cabarrus County continues with a new Kroger Fulfillment Center coming to Highway 49 in Concord and other projects in the …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
- Updated
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)
- Updated
The city of Concord has a new survey up for the new master plan for Academy Academy-Gibson Village Park which will guide forthcoming park renovations and enhancement.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he …
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a balanced effort to dispatch Albemarle, 68-61, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup…
- Updated
Jeanne Dixon was sworn in at the Kannapolis City Council meeting Monday night, making her the first female African-American to join the board.