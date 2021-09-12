3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $199,000

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home located in the heart of Concord. This home features an open concept floor plan with wood flooring in the main living areas, recently updated kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer included, main bedroom with ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms and a recently updated hall bathroom. This home is priced to sell and waiting on the perfect buyer. Schedule your showing today so you can call this property your home sweet home.