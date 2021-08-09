 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $199,900

  Updated
Don't miss this nice ranch home, located in a great area with NO HOA dues! Open floor plan with freshly painted interior and new carpet. Large lot with plenty of privacy. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, dining and more. MULTIPLE OFFERS - PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST & BEST BY 8/11/2021 @ 5 PM

