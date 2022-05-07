 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,000

REMARKABLE OPEN CONCEPT STUNNER IN THE MILLS AT ROCKY RIDGE! Like new home situated in private cul-de-sac with all the bells and whistles. Designer kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of prep space! Large great room perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room down plus an office space. Upstairs features large master suite with ample natural light! Large master bathroom featuring detailed tile work and HUGE WIC! Two additional bedrooms up plus loft/bonus room perfect for a 2nd entertaining area. Home features large fenced in yard plus two car garage. Community has clubhouse, gym, playground, volleyball court, and AN UNBELIEVABLE POOL AREA to enjoy with friends and family. WELCOME HOME!

