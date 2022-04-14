3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,000

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Ramsgate. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2-car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, a large island with a breakfast bar, and a breakfast area. The kitchen, living and dining areas have tons of natural light, a ½ bath, and a door that leads to the back, creating a great space for having friends over. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has a great ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. There is also a loft that can be used as additional family space or a home office. Located in the Cabarrus County school district and settled near Hwy 49 and Hwy 601, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more.