3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,125

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the popular community of The Pointe at St. Andrews. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, hardwood & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, and an island. From the kitchen is the great room with a dining room, creating a great space for having family and friends over. The spacious main bedroom has tons of windows that help bring in natural light and an ensuite bath that has dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Cabarrus County School District and settled near major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community; schedule a tour or apply today at Sparrownow.com!