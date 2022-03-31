3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,295

Come see this beautiful 2 car garage townhome in desirable Edison Square community. This spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open floorplan with a gorgeous kitchen boasting granite countertops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage space throughout. The master bathroom has double sink vanity, tile floors, and large walk in closet. Upstairs has spacious media/playroom loft overlooking the downstairs great room. Both upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets with a beautiful upstairs hallway bathroom. The home is within walking distance to restaurants, fitness, daycare, and so much more. Walk to Edison Square shops for dinner or enjoy a relaxing day at the outdoor community pool. Concord Mills and Northlake Mall are just a few minutes away. Convenient access to I-485, I-85, and I-77. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.