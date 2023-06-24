Ready to move-in with open living space and high ceilings. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern white cabinets, granite counter tops. Main bath with dual vanity sinks. Dryer and washer included. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance is required. Copies of 30 days of income verification or 2 months of bank statements and 2 forms of ID. Every person 18 yrs. and over must apply. App fee is $55.00 per person. Please contact listing agent for any question.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
PRO BASKETBALL: Former Concord and Cox Mill star Leaky Black inks two-way deal with hometown Hornets
North Carolina just keeps on calling Leaky Black’s name.
Much of the Friday Five has been dedicated to new buildings and businesses but today we're are going to talk about old stuff.
For most of Brian Echevarria’s life, he had never thought too much about politics. Besides being a dedicated voter, he never campaigned for ca…
Concord received some national exposure as it was highlighted as part of Fortune’s newly-released list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families.”
KANNAPOLIS — Heavy rain and run-off is creating flooding issues, according to the city of Kannapolis