Gorgeous, huge kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large apron sink, walk-in pantry, and is open to the Great Room. From there, step outside to a beautiful, partially covered stone patio just added last year. Primary bedroom AND second bedroom on the main level. Primary has an awesome upgraded shower you won't want to leave! Spacious loft and third bedroom upstairs. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and a custom closet. Living room off the front entrance makes a perfect office space. Also, notice the abundance of attic storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After many denials, Broome’s determination helps his dreams become reality at Hickory Ridge
HARRISBURG — The no’s never deterred him.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers go east to bring a former Wingate star back to the area to replace retired coach
CONCORD – The Cox Mill baseball team has a new man at the helm.
Warrants are in place.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
This is graduation weekend for most of our high schools. Do you remember anything about your high school graduation? Here is what I remembered…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A felony trafficking amount of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana were seized from his residence
The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted its inaugural Leadership Cabarrus Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2022’s…