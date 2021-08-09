 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $215,000

Come and sit on the front porch or enjoy the nice shade of the backyard from the deck or the middle of the backyard. Looking for the house under $250,000.00?? This is an Excellent opportunity for you!! An establish neighborhood. All brick ranch located on almost 1/2 acre. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Great room with fireplace. Deck on back with mature tree for nice shade. Located minutes from I-85 near shopping, school restaurants and more. 10 minutes from Concord Mills and the Speedway. So much to offer at great price. Set up your viewing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts