 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

You don't want to miss out on this one! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home located on a quarter of an acre lot in the heart of Concord. This home features a spacious family room with hardwood flooring, separate dining room, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. New floors in the kitchen, and master bedroom. Enjoy relaxing on the covered rocking chair front porch and entertaining in the fenced backyard with storage shed. Conveniently located to Downtown Concord, McGee Park, McEachern Greenway, shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing today. This home won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts