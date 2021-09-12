3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $220,000

You don't want to miss out on this one! Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home located on a quarter of an acre lot in the heart of Concord. This home features a spacious family room with hardwood flooring, separate dining room, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. New floors in the kitchen, and master bedroom. Enjoy relaxing on the covered rocking chair front porch and entertaining in the fenced backyard with storage shed. Conveniently located to Downtown Concord, McGee Park, McEachern Greenway, shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing today. This home won't last long!