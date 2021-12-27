3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $225,000

 Skip to main content
Charming 3 bedroom home in established Hidden Valley. Great Corner lot with huge backyard. Home features nice open floor plan with New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Home also features New HVAC, New Windows, New Siding, New Granite countertops in kitchen, newly updated bath, separate laundry/utility room and updated light fixtures! Home is freshly painted and ready for you to move in and make your own! Close to interstate, shopping and all Concord has to offer!

