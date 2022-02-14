 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $229,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $229,900

LOCATION LOCATION! This 1920's Bungalow has so much character and it is ready to move in. HVAC replaced late 2021. Lots of parking space. Near everything. Minutes from downtown Concord.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts