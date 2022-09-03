 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $235,000

***LABOR DAY WEEKEND SPECIAL***Act now before the price increases! This 3 year old home comes with a $1500 seller credit towards the damaged kitchen floor. American Preferred Home Warranty not to exceed $500. The TVs in the owners suite as well as 2nd guestroom to stay!

