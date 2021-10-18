3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $239,000

Updated brick ranch nestled in the heart of Concord with great proximity to grocery shopping, dining options, and local parks! This one level living floor plan offers traditional charm with the convenience of an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint throughout, and tons of natural light carry throughout the house. Front living room features a white washed brick fireplace. Kitchen includes updated countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a study nook, perfect spot for doing homework! Down the hall you will find two sizable secondary bedrooms and full bath plus the primary ensuite bedroom. Make sure to check out the large fenced in backyard, plenty of space for Fido to roam!