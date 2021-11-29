 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $239,900

  • Updated
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch home in Concord! Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Open living room and updated kitchen with new Stainless Steel range and dishwasher and granite countertops. Take a tour today!

