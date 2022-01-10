3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $249,999

Charming home nestled on over 2.5+/- private acres in Concord, NC. Are you looking to be convenient to Highway 49 with Mount Pleasant middle and high school school district? This is your opportunity. Split living gives the primary bedroom privacy while the double living rooms allow for plenty of room to spread out. Take note of the large backyard that can be made into whatever your heart desires. You won't want to miss the peacefulness that comes with owning this beautiful property.